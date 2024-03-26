Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 309,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,863. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.