Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 281.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

