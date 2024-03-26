1,228,927 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,228,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 6,227,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

