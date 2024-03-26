Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $34.24 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $34,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.30. 579,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,743. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

