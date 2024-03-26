Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $38,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 690,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

