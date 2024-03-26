Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,285 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.77. 381,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,928. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $227.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

