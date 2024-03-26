WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405,648 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of WestRock worth $36,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after buying an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

