IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6,079.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of IDEX worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,737. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

