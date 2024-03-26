West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 702.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,597 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $44,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.63. 178,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.42 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WST. UBS Group lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

