Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.54 ($1.32), with a volume of 237008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.28).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £97.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

