ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 405,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,033. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.38.

In other news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

