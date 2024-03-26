Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$14.50 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.13.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.24. 635,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.31. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

