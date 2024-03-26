Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NYSE:HBM remained flat at $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 907,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,354. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 206,601 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

