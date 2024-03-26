Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 625,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,206. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.