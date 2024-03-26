Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

TSE:ATH traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,998. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.28. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4798903 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

