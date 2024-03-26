Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.13. 328,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

