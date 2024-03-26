The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OVV. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 1,356,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.