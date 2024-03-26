Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $193.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

