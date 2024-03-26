Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 5,377,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,134,992. The company has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

