Altice USA’s (ATUS) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 1,053,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 313,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 442.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 595,119 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

