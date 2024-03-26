Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 15th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 317,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,825. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Insider Activity

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

