First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (FIBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FIBH remained flat at $26.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile
