Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,743. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

