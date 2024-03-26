Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.35. 381,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,199. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

