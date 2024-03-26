Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Financial Analysis

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52% Energizer 3.21% 123.29% 4.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Energizer $2.96 billion 0.68 $140.50 million $1.29 21.67

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Electriq Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electriq Power and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 2 3 1 0 1.83

Energizer has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Risk and Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Electriq Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

