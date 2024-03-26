Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Buys C$31,600.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$31,600.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Valeura Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.71. 1,696,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,247. The firm has a market cap of C$486.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.57 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

