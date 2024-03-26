Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 145,076 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145,076 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $47,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,991. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.41 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

