Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 368,961 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of Exelixis worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. 806,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,769. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

