VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 471.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $49,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,271. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.19 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

