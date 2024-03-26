Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 409,810 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 317.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $65,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,881. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

