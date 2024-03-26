Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $61,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 929,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

