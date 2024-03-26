Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 326,448 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $56,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. 186,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,156. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

