Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.79% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $54,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 94,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,539. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,047 shares of company stock valued at $28,599,096. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

