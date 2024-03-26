Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $1.05 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 639,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.64. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

