Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $351,000 in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of KLG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 408,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.