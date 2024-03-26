Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 3,232 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

