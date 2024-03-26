Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $7.61 on Tuesday, hitting $1,542.46. 132,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,661.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,506.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

