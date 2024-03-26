PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.86 and last traded at $123.67. Approximately 178,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,313,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

