Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 3.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 876,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,939,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

