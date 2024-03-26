Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.92. 777,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,880,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

