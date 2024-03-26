VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $226.47 and last traded at $226.66. 2,484,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,013,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

