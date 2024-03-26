Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 28.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 62,229,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 166,496,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Fisker Trading Down 28.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

