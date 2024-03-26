Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.37. 4,241,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,249,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

