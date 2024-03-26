International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.5% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.74 and last traded at $189.71. Approximately 663,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,210,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.



