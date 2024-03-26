Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 0.1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.64 and last traded at $158.27. 1,011,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,078,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,471,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.