Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 38,413,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 89,044,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nikola

Nikola Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nikola by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 357,819 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.