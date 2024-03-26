NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.82. 25,690,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 56,966,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

