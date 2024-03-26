Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Ennis Price Performance
EBF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 24,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
