Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

EBF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 24,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ennis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ennis by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.