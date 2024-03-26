Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PLC stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.53. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.67 and a 52 week high of C$28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

