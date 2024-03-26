Portmeirion Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Portmeirion Group Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of LON PMP traded down GBX 21.31 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 243.69 ($3.08). 75,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.52. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.17 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.65 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
