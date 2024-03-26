Portmeirion Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of LON PMP traded down GBX 21.31 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 243.69 ($3.08). 75,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.52. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.17 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.65 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.